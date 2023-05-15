Gary Neville fires warning to Chelsea owners ahead of Mauricio Pochettino appointment

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has fired a warning to Chelsea as they appear to close in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The pundit, speaking on Sky Sports in the video clip below, made it clear that he felt Pochettino would not put up with any nonsense from Todd Boehly in terms of coming into the dressing room and interfering with what he’s doing.

Neville also suggested that Boehly might have to deal with the fact that a lot of the investments he’s made in recent signings will have to be written off, as Pochettino will have made his demands clear ahead of taking the role at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino won’t want to work with such a big squad, and Neville believes that might already mean offloading some of the big-name signings the club have made in the last year or so.

A flurry of new arrivals joined last summer and in January, but the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Cucurella and Mykhaylo Mudryk haven’t really lived up to expectations so far.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Pochettino does with this group of Chelsea players, but it could be an adjustment for the ownership after their chaotic start at the club.