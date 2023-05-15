The surprise item incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino keeps in his office

Incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly keeps a tray of lemons in his office for good luck.

It sounds bizarre, but it’s apparently true, with the Telegraph reporting that the Argentine likes to have this particular fruit close to him as he was once told that they absorb negative energy.

That’s not something we’ve heard before, but whatever works for you, Mauricio! Chelsea fans will soon get a decent idea of how well this works, as there’s certainly been no shortage of negative energy at Stamford Bridge in this forgettable season.

Pochettino will have a huge challenge when he takes over at Chelsea, which now seems to be all but a done deal, according to another recent report from the Telegraph and other outlets.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager will inherit a bloated squad struggling in mid-table, with plenty of under-achieving players, but with a lot of exciting young talent as well.

Chelsea just haven’t quite been the same since Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club, so perhaps some lemons to soak up all that negativity is just what’s needed to lift the mood inside Stamford Bridge once again.