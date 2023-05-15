Romelu Lukaku is said to be very interested in staying in Italy at Inter Milan next season with his Chelsea future up in the air.

This is according to CultofCalcio, who back up Gazzetta dello Sport‘s claims that the entourage of Lukaku have begun talks with Inter over an extension to his loan stay.

Chelsea sent Lukaku back to Inter for the season last summer following his interview saga which burned a lot of bridges between him and the Blues, but his return to San Siro has been one of mixed success, having scored just 12 goals in 31 appearances in part due to hamstring and ankle issues, a far cry from his 20/21 form where he scored 30 times in 44 games in all competitions during Inter’s title-winning season under Antonio Conte.

The Daily Mail reported in late April that Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to be confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager in the coming days after weeks of negotiations, will come together with Lukaku to discuss the prospect of a Stamford Bridge career revival with the Blues needing a goalscorer this summer, but it looks as though the Belgian international will prolong his time away from SW6 further – a sad state of affairs considering the hype that surrounded his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

Will Pochettino be able to work his magic and persuade Lukaku to come back to the Bridge, thus saving Chelsea money on a new number nine, or will ties between the 30-year old striker and the Blues be finally cut this summer?