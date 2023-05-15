Crystal Palace preparing triple summer signing

Crystal Palace have a three-man shortlist ahead of next season.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Roy Hodgson is targeting a new right-back, central midfielder and striker.

The list of positions the Eagles want to reinforce comes as little surprise. Joel Ward, now 33 years old, is likely to need replacing with captain Luka Milivojevic becoming surplus to requirements at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha is also expected to depart after failing to extend his contract.

Although Hodgson is likely to have a long list of potential transfer targets, the name at the top of the club’s wishlist is believed to be Coventry City attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres, 24, has enjoyed an excellent campaign. The striker has scored 21 goals in 46 Championship games.