Manager admits star duo could leave amid Liverpool & Arsenal transfer interest

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has admitted that star duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister could both leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Seagulls boss seemed perfectly open to the idea of two of his most important players leaving the club, in what will surely be seen as encouraging news by the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mac Allister has been strongly linked with Liverpool recently, with the Daily Mirror claiming the Reds are in advanced talks over signing the Argentina international, who seems ideal to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a lift in midfield after a difficult season.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has most strongly been linked with Arsenal by the Telegraph and others, though that report also suggests the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United could still join the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

De Zerbi seems aware that it’s going to be difficult for Brighton to keep players of this calibre, as he told Sky Sports in the video clip below…

"We have to be ready to bring in other good players" ? Roberto De Zerbi on potentially losing Mac Allister and Caicedo in the summer pic.twitter.com/qQj0Ib6HgW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 14, 2023

“For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister,” he said.

“We have to be ready to bring other good players (in). For [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Pervis] Estupinan, the best solution is to stay with us. I don’t know if they are ready to play with big teams.

“You have to be ready in the head and we can offer them the chance to improve.”