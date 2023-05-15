Pundit Simon Jordan has said that he refuses to label Arsenal as “bottlers” after their defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion has likely stopped their chances of winning the Premier League this season.

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 at home by the Seagulls, with all three of the goals coming in the second half. What that means is a Manchester City victory against Chelsea this Sunday will crown Pep Guardiola’s side as league champions.

Speaking to TalkSport’s One 2 One, Jordan said that he believes that the better side has won the league and the Gunners’ lack of quality is what cost them.

He stated, “I don’t think it comes down to bottling it. I think it comes down to lack of nouse, from the coaching staff through to the players and also a slight gap in quality at certain times in the season. I.e. the key component at times, but they needed to rise above it, the unforgivable performance for me was away to Everton.

“But Notwithstanding that, I don’t want to use the term bottlers because I think they’ve been beaten by a better side and a better side full stop. That beat them twice in the league. So they compound that issue. But they’ve certainly come up short, so if you want to call on bottlers as you go ahead.”

When you look at the points tally that Arsenal will likely accumulate at the end of the season, that’s usually enough to secure a league title.

They’ve definitely slipped up along the way and dropped points in a number of matches, but it’s a testament to how good this City team are.

Gurardiola’s side are forcing teams to rack up a ridiculously high points tally if they’re to take their Premier League crown away from them and unfortunately for the Gunners, this young side isn’t quite there yet.