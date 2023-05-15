Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has said that the club needs to become more “ruthless” to compete with the top teams like Manchester City.

Arsenal’s title hopes could come to an end if Manchester City beat Chelsea this Sunday. The Gunners were defeated in their own backyard yesterday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking to TalkSport, Campbell believes that it’s a case of City hitting their stride at the right time and Mikel Arteta’s side faltering at the wrong moments.

He stated, “All this season’s going to do for Arsenal and the hierarchy at Arsenal is to understand how ruthless they’ve got to be not only in recruitment, but with the squad retention, you have to be ruthless. The key is now you’ve seen the level at the top. Arsenal haven’t been there for a long time. We’ve seen the level now that you’re going up against City have beaten Arsenal twice.

“City look incredible at the moment and this is how the best teams peak they peak at the right moments. Arsenal have flagged at the wrong moments. So you’ve got to get your squad right you’ve got to get your talent right who you bring in. And I think Champions League helps Arsenal get that right.”

It does seem that the club do have the components there, whilst it’s disappointing they’ve likely missed out on the title, it’s been a very impressive season from a very young side.

A lot of these players will only get better and better under Arteta, adding strength and depth this summer is essential. Other clubs will likely be looking to improve their squads and they must do the same thing if they’re to win a Premier League title in the near future..