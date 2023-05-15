After an emotional departure earlier in the season, Leif Davis has hinted that he plans to return to Leeds United to bid the club farewell.

The left-back has been in fine form since joining Ipswich Town, recording 14 assists and helping the team toward promotion.

“It was upsetting. I remember having a tear in my eye because of all the friends I had made at Leeds,” he told The Athletic. It was a hard decision for me. But I needed to play regular games. It was no good for me to be sitting on the bench in the Premier League.”

The player then suggested that he plans to return to Leeds in the near future to see his old teammates.

“Everything happened so quickly with the move, I never had the chance to say goodbye to everyone properly.” – said Davis.