TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan was not having the excuse made by Arsenal legend Martin Keown after they 3-0 yesterday to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking on TalkSport, Keown claimed that the earlier match between Everton and Manchester City had an impact on Arsenal’s performance at the Emirates.

The former Gunners player said, “The biggest problem for Arsenal yesterday was what happened during the day, Man City winning 11 games on the bounce.”

Jordan was baffled by the reasoning from the ex-Arsenal defender, believing that the outcome of the match at Goodison Park was pretty much set in stone.

He replied, “Would the Arsenal players really in the back of their minds thought, I know a team that is languishing at the bottom of the league that couldn’t beat a rug and got a one result last week are going to turn over Man City?

“I’m talking about the fact that Arsenal players. It’s being alleged, reacted to the fact that out of nowhere Man City beat Everton, give over!

“You shouldn’t tell me or even want to tell me that the players are going to react to the fact that a pretty much nailed-on outcome, which is Man City which arguably the best team in the country, arguably the best team in Europe beat Everton.”

With two games now remaining for Mikel Arteta’s side, it wasn’t over. Had they won yesterday afternoon then they still would’ve been in the title race.

Obviously, there is no guarantee that City would’ve slipped up, but it would’ve put pressure on them. Now all Man City have to do now is win at home against Chelsea this Sunday.

The clash with the Seagulls was simply a case of Arsenal not showing up and their opponents playing fantastically. 3-0 was a more than fair result once the final was blown at the Emirates Stadium.