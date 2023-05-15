Manchester United are reportedly alongside Chelsea with an interest in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The Switzerland international has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, helping Dortmund become genuine title challengers again, and it seems that could soon earn him a big move.

According to the Independent, Man Utd have added Kobel to their list of targets as they weigh up replacing the out-of-form David de Gea, while the 25-year-old has also been monitored by Chelsea for some time.

The Red Devils surely need to think about a long-term successor to the ageing De Gea now, with the Spaniard no longer looking the safe pair of hands he once was, while he’s also not quite good enough with his feet for Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

Chelsea would also surely do well to snap up Kobel this summer, with the Blues in need of an upgrade on Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, neither of whom have been good enough for a while now.

Kobel looks a promising option for top clubs like this as they consider changing ‘keepers this summer, but it remains to be seen if he’ll end up being the priority for either of them, with some other big names also looking tempting.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column recently, Ben Jacobs named Jordan Pickford and Andre Onana as possible targets in goal for Chelsea.