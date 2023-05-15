Howard Webb to appear on Monday Night Football where conversations between referees and VAR will be heard for the first time

Posted by

PGMOL chief Howard Webb is set to appear on Monday Night Football this evening where audio will be heard for the first time from select VAR decisions this season.

The Daily Mail reported the news yesterday, with the Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account announcing it themselves earlier today.

The Daily Mail say that Webb will join MNF co-presenters Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, where they, along with millions of TV viewers, will finally be given a chance to listen to the audio of some of the biggest VAR incidents from this season.

At the moment, supporters and TV viewers cannot hear the conversations between officials but the hope is for that to be possible in the future

With VAR continuing to cause controversy this season, tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football is set to offer a refreshing insight into why and how some decisions have been made by referees and VAR over the course of 2022/23.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG superstar’s future being monitored by Man United and Chelsea as exit a possibility
49 y/o PL manager is admired by Spurs; current club anticipating an approach
Brentford agree deal to sign Bundesliga goalkeeper which raises questions over David Raya’s future

With this show tonight set to be the first of its kind in England with regards to being able to hear in-game audio between officials, it will hopefully be the catalyst for the conversations to be heard more often during matches in the future, similar to that of rugby and hockey.

 

More Stories Howard Webb Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.