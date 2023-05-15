PGMOL chief Howard Webb is set to appear on Monday Night Football this evening where audio will be heard for the first time from select VAR decisions this season.

The Daily Mail reported the news yesterday, with the Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account announcing it themselves earlier today.

The Daily Mail say that Webb will join MNF co-presenters Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, where they, along with millions of TV viewers, will finally be given a chance to listen to the audio of some of the biggest VAR incidents from this season.

With VAR continuing to cause controversy this season, tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football is set to offer a refreshing insight into why and how some decisions have been made by referees and VAR over the course of 2022/23.

With this show tonight set to be the first of its kind in England with regards to being able to hear in-game audio between officials, it will hopefully be the catalyst for the conversations to be heard more often during matches in the future, similar to that of rugby and hockey.