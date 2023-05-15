Key member of Tottenham squad set to leave this summer and could see salary trebled at new club

After 11 years at Tottenham, Hugo Lloris is expected to leave the North London club this summer as Spurs search the market for a new number one.

The French goalkeeper joined the Premier League club back in 2012 from Lyon and has gone on to captain the club and play 447 matches so far for Spurs.

However, the 36-year-old has not been at his best in recent seasons and has become prone to making errors that result in his team dropping points. Although the goalkeeper is loved by Tottenham fans, everyone at the club seems to recognise that it is time to move on and this summer looks certain to be when that happens.

According to L’Equipe, Saudi Arabia is one option for Lloirs and it could see his current salary treble.

Who Tottenham bring in to replace the French goalkeeper is unknown but the North London club have been linked to names such as Brentford’s David Raya and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

There is a long way to go in Tottenham’s search for a new goalkeeper but the two names above are attainable.