Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is said to be trying to use his connections at former club Manchester City to land 20-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford.

Trafford is currently having his second loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in League One. He recently starred in the Trotters’ first-leg semi-final clash of the League One play-offs.

According to Football Insider, Kompany sees a lot of promise and potential in the City stopper and wants him to be in his Premier League squad for next season.

The 2022/23 campaign has been a success for the on-loan prospect. He’s played 45 times in League One this season and has kept 22 clean sheets.

Burnley’s manager has certainly made use of his ties with Man City since taking the reigns. He’s signed Arijanet Muric from Pep Guardiola’s side and brought in Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan this season.

Trafford would likely have a better chance of playing regularly if he were to join the Clarets than he would at City.

However, he may not feel ready to make that decision just yet. Perhaps the two clubs may agree on a loan move in the coming summer.