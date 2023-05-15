Leicester vs Liverpool team news: Darwin Nunez drops to the bench for Reds

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Monday night football in the Premier League is set to be a big one as Leicester host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium with both clubs needing a win. 

The Reds travel to Leicester looking to close the gap to Man United and Newcastle as they look to put pressure on both clubs in the race for a top-four finish. Jurgen Klopp’s side are four points behind their rivals and a win tonight would see that go down to just one – having played a game more.

Liverpool have been on a good run of form of late and last time were 1-0 winners over a tough Brentford side.

For tonight’s match, Klopp has made two changes from that side at Anfield with Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz replacing Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United have made their decision on loan ace signed in January
Kompany planning to use City connections to swoop in for 20 y/o prospect
Spurs target PL duo for managerial and behind the scenes roles

As for Leicester, the Foxes are under real threat of relegation and every point matters at this stage of the season. Dean Smith’s team are two points away from Premier League safety with Everton sitting in 17th. A win for the home side tonight would see them move into that position and could provide a big boost for the remainder of the campaign.

Leicester were heavily defeated by Fulham last time out when they conceded five goals to lose 5-3 at Craven Cottage and their defensive frailties will be something Jurgen Klopp looks to take advantage of on Monday night.

Smith has made three changes from the Fulham clash with Kristiansen, Soyuncu and Praet being replaced by Pereira, Jonny Evans and Ndidi.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.