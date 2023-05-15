Man City have one major concern about signing West Ham’s Declan Rice

It has emerged recently that Man City are considering a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice but a new report states that they have a major concern.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City have discussed internally a potential move for Rice as the England international is set to leave West Ham in the summer.

However, the report states that the Manchester club have concerns over his playing style – which is a major issue.

Rodri currently plays in Rice’s preferred position at City and it is hard to see where the West Ham star will fit in given how good the Manchester club’s midfield is.

Rice is expected to cost his next club in excess of £100m with Arsenal reported to be the club leading the way for his signature.

It is unlikely that Man City will make a move for Rice given the circumstances around the transfer but if that changes it could be a game changer in the Rice transfer saga.