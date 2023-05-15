Man United have three-man midfield shortlist including ‘powerful’ 21-year-old

Although there is a lot of uncertainty over who will be their owners next season, Manchester United are believed to be targeting at least two high-profile signings this summer.

Erik Ten Hag is believed to be prioritising a new striker which is understandable. After reluctantly allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford at the end of last year, the Red Devils have been forced to rely on on-loan Burnley forward Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial, with the latter suffering quite a lot of injuries.

Find consistency upfront has not been something the 20-time league winners have been able to do; had it not been for Marcus Rashford’s impressive season, which has seen him net 29 goals in all competitions, the Red Devils would almost certainly be in a worst position than they are now.

It isn’t just a new forward Manchester United need though. There is also an argument to suggest a central midfielder is also needed ahead of next season.

Marcel Sabitizer, although doing really well, is only on loan from Bayern Munich, and there are no guarantees the Austrian will be allowed to turn his move permanent at the end of the season.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Football Insider, Ten Hag has drawn up a three-man midfield shortlist, which includes Everton’s Amadou Onana.

Enjoying an impressive opening season at Goodison Park, Onana, 21, who was recently labelled as a ‘powerful boy’ by manager Sean Dyche (Liverpool Echo), has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, and should the Toffees find themselves relegated, the Belgium international is expected to put in a transfer request.

Along with Everton’s highly-rated number eight, Manchester United are believed to be interested in Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, who has also been heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool.