Man United set to release five players including two senior defenders

Manchester United are set to release at least five players this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims Erik Ten Hag is preparing to wield the Old Trafford axe ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the Dutchman.

Not only are the Red Devils set to pursue a number of targets, including a world-class striker to help ease their struggles in front of goal, but several names are also expected to depart, including veteran centre-back Phil Jones.

Jones, 31, has barely featured for the club since he signed a new deal in 2019; in fact, the Englishman has started just 16 games in the last four years – a clear sign of how much he has struggled to stay fit following a string of injury problems.

And in addition to Jones, fellow centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is also expected to leave the club. Tuanzebe will be out of contract next month, and after disappointing during his latest loan spell with Stoke City, the 25-year-old is going to need to find a new club in time for next season.

Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who has spent this season out on loan with League Two side Salford, has also been told the club will release him once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Academy duo Ondrej Mastny (goalkeeper) and Charlie Wellens (right-back) are also set to depart.