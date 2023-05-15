Likely incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has had some of his words from his recent book analysed with his Gacon test set to add a new dimension to training at Chelsea.

Pochettino is expected to finalise his deal as the Blues’ new boss this week, as fans of the club hope he can bring a new, exciting brand of football back to the club after what has been a season to forget at Stamford Bridge.

With a new manager comes plenty of change at the club, and The Telegraph picked out a segment from his new book titled ‘Brave New World’, in which the Argentine emphasises the importance of data and his Gacon test – a similar concept to that of the bleep test – is something he explains in detail which could transform the fitness levels of the Chelsea players that are set to play a big part under his stewardship going forward.

“To start with, the players have 45 seconds to cover 150 metres, with 15 seconds to rest. In each subsequent 45-second rep, they have to run 6.25 metres further, with the intensity steadily increasing.”

Anyone who’s done a bleep test in their life will know how tiring it can be, but Pochettino’s version could be the thing that tips Chelsea players over the edge (in a good way), and after what’s been a seriously underwhelming season where the players have failed to replicate the high standards of seasons past, the Gacon test will surely get them back to the level they need to be at to in order to challenge on all fronts once again.