Michael Edwards linked to sporting director role at Premier League club

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is being linked with the same role at West Ham as the Hammer set about establishing the position at the London club.

Changes are expected at West Ham this summer in an attempt to address misgivings over their recent transfer strategy. A sporting director is set to be appointed and there are a number of potential candidates linked to the role.

According to the Guardian, potential candidates have already been identified and include the former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, Monaco’s Paul Mitchell, Brentford’s Lee Dykes and Atalanta’s Lee Congerton. There have also been discussions with Victor Orta, who recently parted company with Leeds, but the Spaniard is regarded as an unlikely appointment.

Edwards did an immense job at Liverpool and played a big role in helping the Reds win every trophy whilst he was there with his transfer dealings.

The Englishman has been highly sought-after since and was even linked with a move to Man United last year.

The appointment of Edwards would be a huge coup for West Ham but only time will tell who will occupy the role at the Hammers throughout the upcoming transfer window.