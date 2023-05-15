Newcastle United are keen to land Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who claim that the Blues will look to move Gallagher on in the coming transfer window.

The 23-year-old has played 32 times in the league for Chelsea this season, scoring three times and assisting once. He’s also had loan spells in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in the past.

Newcastle will look to bolster their options as they’ll be playing European football next season and have a great chance of securing Champions League nights at St James’ Park for the following campaign in the next couple of weeks.

Adding the English midfielder would certainly give them more bodies in that area, but his lacklustre season with the Blues could put some fans off.

However, manager Eddie Howe has developed a knack for improving players since he arrived in Tyneside. This has been applicable to players he’s signed and ones he’s inherited.

The likes of Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Fabian Schar have all benefitted from the Howe regime. Whilst signings like Dan Burn and Nick Pope have looked even better since their arrival at the football club.

With Gallagher still in the early stages of his career, perhaps he’ll be the next recipient of Howe’s magic touch.