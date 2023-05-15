Newcastle shortlist three summer signings to assemble championship team for 2024

This season has been a very positive for Newcastle and next season Eddie Howe will be trying to kick his team on further with three key signings.

According to Sky Germany, they report that Newcastle want to add three key signings this summer: a right-sided attacker, a central midfielder and a right-sided centre-back are set to be pursued.

There have been a few names linked for the roles but one that has emerged over the last week is RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international has a €70m release clause in his contract, which will likely take up a big part of the Premier League club’s budget, therefore, it is uncertain how good the players for the other two positions will be.

Schar and Almiron both occupy the positions at present and have been good for the Magpies this season. The signings could possibly be back-ups for the duo as the winger did miss a chunk of the season through injury.