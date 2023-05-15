Newcastle United midfield target refuses to rule out summer transfer

Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their pursuit to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai, 22, has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer as Eddie Howe looks to add quality to his squad ahead of next season which could see the Magpies playing Champions League football.

Set to target at least one new midfielder, Szoboszlai is believed to be an option for Newcastle with the Hungarian yet to play in the Premier League, despite being linked with a host of English clubs since he made his breakthrough at RB Salzburg earlier in his career.

In action against Werder Bremen on Sunday, Szoboszlai once again saw his stock rise after the 22-year-old netted a 96th-minute winner. Beating their German rivals 2-1, RB Leipzig, thanks to their number 17’s late heroics, remain in the hunt for European football next season.

But despite being integral in their quest for European qualification, there are no guarantee Szoboszlai will be part of Marco Rose’s squad next season.

Speaking after Sunday’s match, Szoboszlai, when asked if he’ll remain a Leipzig player next term, as quoted by the Shields Gazette, said: “I didn’t say that.

“We still have three games [remaining this season]. For those three games I’m definitely still at RB Leipzig. I want to play in the Champions League.”

During his two-and-a-half years at the Red Bull Arena, Szoboszlai, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 18 goals and provided 22 assists in 88 games in all competitions.