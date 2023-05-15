Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Manchester City this summer, who’s just wrapped up a loan spell with Burnley in the Championship.

That’s according to Football Insider who has also claimed that West Ham United and Fulham are keeping tabs on Harwood-Bellis.

The centre-back joined the Clarets on a season-long loan last summer. The 21-year-old played 32 times in the Championship for Vincent Kompany’s side, scoring once and providing two assists.

With the possibility of Champions League football next season and some form of European competition already secured, perhaps Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is looking to bring the defender in as cover for next season as they’ll be playing more fixtures.

A new central defender would certainly be needed if Jamaal Lascelles were to leave the club in the next window. The club are said to be listening to offers according to a report back in February.

Aside from Sven Botman, the Magpies don’t have a lot of young players in that position. Perhaps Howe believes that Harwood-Bellis could be a potential future first-team player. After all, he is on the books at one of the best clubs in Europe at the moment.