Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a fan of Declan Rice and wants to work with him at Chelsea ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to 90Min.com, the Blues were interested in Rice and after having talks with the Argentine, he also has the same viewpoint.

The same outlet has reported in the past that the midfielder has a number of interested parties including Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Since breaking onto the scene at West Ham, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top holding midfielders in the Premier League. He’s played over 200 times in England’s top flight and has 41 caps for England thus far.

BBC Pundit Garth Crooks once described him as “instrumental” to the East London club’s squad when writing for his Team of the Week back in April.

In our view, there are not many clubs that the Hammers man wouldn’t get into the starting eleven of across the nation.

Rice was previously on the books at Chelsea before he then went to West Ham, it’s a testament to how well he’s done that they want to bring him back to West London.