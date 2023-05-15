PSG make key Man City star their number one target to replace Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and the Ligue 1 leaders are targeting a Man City star to replace the World Cup winner this summer.

Messi is out of contract at the end of the season and his departure will leave PSG without a number 10 – who can also play on the right.

At Man City, Bernardo Silva is a star that can play both roles and his work rate off the ball is something PSG could do with, therefore, the French club have made the Portuguese star their number-one target to replace Messi for the upcoming transfer window, reports L’Equipe.

? Bernardo Silva is PSG's number 1 target to replace Lionel Messi. ?? (Source: @le_Parisien_PSG ) pic.twitter.com/iMgTc9n3Mt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 15, 2023

Silva has been linked with a move away from Man City over the last two transfer windows and it is possible that this summer it could happen. PSG and Barcelona have been the teams linked to the Portuguese star but the 28-year-old has a contract at the Etihad until 2025.

According to 90min, City have slapped a price tag of around £75m on Silva and that will rule the La Liga side out of the race due to their financial issues.

Man City will want to keep Silva beyond this season but it remains to be seen if that is the way things play out.