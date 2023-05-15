PSG superstar’s future being monitored by Man United and Chelsea as exit a possibility

There is a strong possibility this summer that Neymar could eventually leave Paris Saint-Germain as the Brazilian is open to an exit and the French club want to make it happen.

Last summer, these rumours of an exit were present as well but after ultras rocked up to the superstar’s house a few weeks back and chanted for him to leave the club, the Brazil international could grant them their wish.

According to SPORT, PSG want to make it happen as well and are said to be studying their options to get rid of Neymar.

A straight transfer, a loan with partial coverage of his salary, an exchange with Man City for Bernardo Silva and an amicable termination of his contract are all on the table.

There are not many places that can afford Neymar should he leave Paris but England is the obvious destination, and the report states that both Man Utd and Chelsea are interested in the superstar.

? PSG are studying their options to get rid of Neymar ?? ?? A straight transfer

?? A loan with partial coverage of his salary

?? Exchange with Bernardo Silva ??

?? An amicable termination of contract ? Man Utd and Chelsea are said to be interested. ? (Source: @sport ) pic.twitter.com/CM8JWidhke — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 15, 2023

The signing of Neymar would be an interesting move for both clubs with Chelsea the more likely out of the two to make a move for the superstar.

The 31-year-old started the season in sensational form but an ankle injury put a halt to his season. Chelsea have plenty of options in an attacking sense, therefore, the Blues will need to sell stars before making a move for the PSG superstar.