Tottenham Hotspur has identified Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui and sporting director Matt Hobbs as potential targets for both roles.

That’s according to Football Insider who made the initial claim about Lopetegui and Hobbs earlier today.

Wolves appointed the Spaniard as their manager back in November 2022 after they sacked former boss Bruno Lage. Hobbs was promoted to his role at a similar time and was already at the club beforehand and has overseen their recruitment in the last transfer window.

January was a success for the club, they brought in a number of players and it has paid off. During that month they were fighting for Premier League survival, but they managed to steer clear of the drop and have hit the magic 40-point tally.

With the quick turnaround playing a big part in them staying, it’s understandable why Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could have his sets set on Lopetegui and Hobbs.

The current Wolves boss has managed a number of top clubs including, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Porto in the past.

Pundit Garth Crooks said a couple of weeks ago that both Chelsea and Spurs would “benefit” from appointing him as manager.

Getting both a new manager and sporting director is essential for Levy and Tottenham. It could be a factor which sways the heads of a number of potential transfer targets.