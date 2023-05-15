Video: Mohamed Salah’s incredible miss in Liverpool’s win over Leicester

Liverpool were 3-0 winners over Leicester City on Monday night and the match saw Mohamed Salah contribute with a hat-trick of assists.

The Egyptian set up two for Curtis Jones in the first half of the match before being part of a free-kick routine that resulted in a stunning goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second.

However, Salah would have wanted to get on the scoresheet himself and incredibly missed a one-on-one towards the end of the match, which can be seen below.