Video: Mohamed Salah’s incredible miss in Liverpool’s win over Leicester

Liverpool were 3-0 winners over Leicester City on Monday night and the match saw Mohamed Salah contribute with a hat-trick of assists.
The Egyptian set up two for Curtis Jones in the first half of the match before being part of a free-kick routine that resulted in a stunning goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second.
However, Salah would have wanted to get on the scoresheet himself and incredibly missed a one-on-one towards the end of the match, which can be seen below.
Not sure many Liverpool fans thought Mohamed Salah would miss from there! ? pic.twitter.com/W8RsdG6Sfk
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2023