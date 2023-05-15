West Ham have made promise to make bid to sign Brazilian playmaker

West Ham United have reportedly promised Brazilian side Sao Paulo that they will make an offer of around £9.5m for midfielder Pablo Maia this summer.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Hammers are interested in bringing the highly-rated Brazilian to the London Stadium in time for next season.

Valued at just £6m and still with four years left on his deal, the Hammers’ board have reportedly acknowledged they will need to pay more than the midfielder’s current valuation if they’re to be successful in their pursuit – and that is something the club’s hierarchy are believed to be willing to do.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team 18 months ago, Maia, aged just 21, has scored four goals and provided one assist in 80 matches in all competitions.