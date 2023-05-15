Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara believes that the club cannot find a replacement if they were to sell Harry Kane this summer.

Kane has been linked with moves away this summer, with Bayern Munich being one of the interested clubs according to 90Min.com.

Speaking to TalkSport on the matter, O’Hara believes that he’s irreplaceable and thinks Tottenham will struggle to find a suitable replacement.

He stated, “We know that if he does eventually go any manager coming is going be like ‘well hold on a minute, he’s the best player’. Without him, we’re like Chelsea. We’re awful without Harry Kane. Harry Kane has got us out of so many problems this season.

“So if he went in the summer I think it’s a massive, massive rebuild and he’s someone that you can’t replace. You can say you can replace him, you can’t.

“You can’t replace one of the best strikers in the world. Unless you bring in one of the best strikers in the world and none of them are going to come and play for Tottenham. So you are losing one of the best players in the world.”

Kane has led the line for Spurs for a number of years now and has made his case as the best striker in Premier League for the last ten years. There’s even a case to be made that he’s one of the best England’s top flight has ever seen.

In 433 games, the England international has scored 277 goals in all competitions. Losing him means that you lose a massive source of goals.

There’s no doubt he would command a large fee and you could argue that would allow the club to rebuild and improve the entire squad.

However, one example of Spurs selling a top player in recent times is Gareth Bale, who went for an £85 million price tag and joined Real Madrid in 2013.

The signings brought in using that cash were mostly very underwhelming, so some Tottenham fans may have reservations about doing the same with Kane ten years on.