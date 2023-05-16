£110k-per-week Arsenal ace on verge of joining Newcastle United

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is expected to leave the Emirates in favour of a switch to Newcastle United.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims Mikel Arteta has ‘given the green light’ for the Scotland international to join Eddie Howe’s Magpies at the end of the season.

Having fallen down the Gunners’ pecking order following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last year, Tierney is now not much more than a bit-part player for Arteta.

And desperate to get more regular first-team minutes, the Arsenal defender has been linked with a move to St James’ Park where you would expect him to take the place of current left-back Dan Burn.

