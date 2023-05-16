Former Arsenal winger Willian has admitted that his family were initially baffled by his decision to leave the club back in 2021.

In the summer of 2020, Willian would join the Gunners after his contract with fellow Premier League side Chelsea ran out.

After only a season with the North London side, the Brazillian would leave by mutual consent and move back to his home nation where he would join Corinthians.

The 34-year-old was signed by Fulham last summer, making the Cottagers the third Premier League club he’s played for in his career.

Speaking to the Fulham Fix Podcast, the Marco Silva signing opened up on why he decided to leave Arsenal.

He stated, “I decided to leave because I didn’t get pleasure and I didn’t feel happy. It was difficult,

“People say that to me, ‘are you crazy? You’re going to leave this money?’ But money is not the first thing, you have to be happy where you are and go into training with a smile on your face. People in my family and people close to me would say ‘are you crazy, are you going to leave this money there?”

Willian struggled during his time with the Gunners, in 25 Premier League games he only scored once and provided five assists. At the time he looked as if he was past his best and no longer at the level he once was.

However, the move to Fulham did him a world of good. In 25 league appearances with the Cottagers, he’s scored five and picked up four assists this season.

Perhaps it was a case of the club not being able to get the best out of him and also there being less pressure on his shoulders when he joined Silva’s side last summer.