Arsenal have added Galatasaray S.K.’s right-back Sacha Boey to their summer wish list.

That report comes from Foto Mac who also states that Boey is of interest to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Galatasaray have had the player at the club since 2021, the Frenchman was previously playing for Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais.

The 22-year-old has starred in 28 Super Lig matches this season, he’s also scored once and assisted on three occasions.

Manager Mikel Arteta could look to add the Frenchman to his ranks to compete for the right-back position. Ben White and the injured Takhiro Tomiysu are his only traditional available options in that position at the moment.

With Arsenal likely missing out on the Premier League title this season, they’ll be aiming to come back stronger in the next campaign and continue to challenge for the top spot in England’s top flight.

Perhaps Arteta sees the defence as one of his priority areas in the coming summer and Boey could be one of the solutions to this problem.