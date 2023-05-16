Arsenal star decides to stop playing for England and switches allegiance to new country

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has decided to stop representing England on the international stage in favour of playing for the United States at senior level.

Balogun, who was born in America, represented his country of birth at under-18 level back in 2018 before deciding to switch his allegiance to England, having move to the country when he was just two.

Having not made a senior appearance for the Three Lions yet, the 21-year-old has changed his mind again, and has decided to spend the rest of his career playing for the United States; a decision which has now been approved by FIFA, reports The Athletic.

This is allowed to happen as FIFA rules enable players to switch national eligibility before making a competitive senior appearance at international level.

This can be seen as a big blow for England as the striker has shown this season that he has the capability to go far in the sport. Balogun has spent the campaign on loan with Reims and has bagged 19 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances.

Heading into next season, his future at Arsenal is uncertain as it is unknown whether Mikel Arteta will give the youngster a chance or not. Gabriel Jesus is the Gunners’ first-choice striker and it is hard to see that changing anytime soon.

This summer is a big one for Balogun as he will want to build off the back of this positive season and it is one that could see him not only representing a new country but also a new club.