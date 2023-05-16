Arsenal board back Arteta to sign £170m duo in record-breaking transfer window

Arsenal reportedly look set to show huge faith in manager Mikel Arteta with the green light to embark on a major spending spree in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have performed well beyond expectations this season, posing a serious title challenge to Manchester City and securing a second place finish that sees them return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

It now seems that Arteta will be given the funds he needs to help close the gap on Man City, with the Times reporting that this could be a record-breaking transfer window for Arsenal as they go after big names like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

The report suggests the West Ham and Brighton midfielders will cost a combined £170m, while further money could be brought in from player sales to help fund potentially over £200m’s worth of spending.

This is the ambition Arsenal fans will want to see from their club, and revamping the midfield with top talents like Rice and Caicedo could go a long way to helping this side go a step further in next year’s title race.

Arsenal could also let a long list of current first-team players go in a major shake-up of Arteta’s squad, with the Times naming the likes of Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith Rowe as potential departures.