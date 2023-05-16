Arsenal transfer plans could involve nine-player clear-out alongside huge signings

It looks like it’s going to be a busy summer of Arsenal transfer news, with plenty of ins and outs to look forward to for the club’s fans.

As well as big spending, the Gunners could offload a long list of first-team players to free up space in their squad and on their wage bill.

According to the Times, this could mean as many as nine senior names are offloaded by Arsenal, with the report listing Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as being the players who could be moved on.

Mikel Arteta certainly deserves the backing of the Arsenal board after such an impressive season, with the Spanish tactician turning this unfancied side into genuine title contenders, even if they ultimately couldn’t quite keep up with this relentless Manchester City side.

The Times link Arsenal with some big-name signings such as Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, and it certainly could be a very different-looking squad next term if those nine exits go through as well.

The report also suggests AFC could look at other big talents like Raphinha and Moussa Diaby, so we may well see a bigger and more competitive squad at the Emirates Stadium next season.