Bad news for Man United fans as top target wants to stay in current league

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani has made a decision on his future as it is being reported that the forward wants to stay in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich chasing the French star.

That is according to Sport 1’s Kerry Hau, who states that Kolo Mauni wants to join the German champions in the summer as he feels comfortable in Germany having moved to the country last summer.

The France international has been sensational since joining the Eagles, scoring 22 goals and assisting a further 15 across the 43 matches he has played during the campaign.

That caught the attention of Bayern and the 24-year-old is now the Bundesliga leader’s top transfer target.

? Randal Kolo Muani's preference is to stay in the Bundesliga and join Bayern Munich this summer. The Manchester United target feels comfortable in Germany. He's currently Bayern's top transfer target. (Source: @Kerry_Hau) pic.twitter.com/fmKCXALetL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 16, 2023

This will come as bad news for Man United fans as Kolo Muani is on the Premier League’s club list of transfer targets to fill the striker role at the club. Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag’s top target but the French star is said to be second behind the England international, reports the Daily Mail.

It is uncertain if Kane is willing to leave Tottenham in the summer but it will be a game-changer for the Red Devils should they land one of the Premier League’s best players.