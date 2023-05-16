Brentford are interested in signing Habib Diallo from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg Alsace this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who also have claimed that Diallo wouldn’t be a replacement for Ivan Toney. In fact, the Bees would look to bring him in as a strike partner for the 27-year-old.

However, Thomas Frank’s side could find it tricky to hold on to the English forward. One report has claimed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

Diallo has had an impressive campaign with Strasbourg this season, netting 20 times from 34 appearances in France’s top flight.

The interest in the Senegalese striker certainly makes a lot of sense. Brentford really has no other traditional alternatives down the middle other than Toney.

Considering he’s also 27-years-old, perhaps Frank feels that he may be just about to hit his prime and be a really useful asset for the Bees.

Brentford have been one of the surprise packages of the season, they’ll want to ensure it isn’t a flash in the pan and improving their squad this summer could solidify them as a real force in the Premier League’s top ten.