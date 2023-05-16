Chelsea considering move for striker who has 19 goals in 19 games this season

Chelsea are said to be looking at a move for Gent striker Gift Orban who is averaging a goal a game this season in all competitions.

Orban arrived at Gent from Norwegian side Stabæk in January and he has been absolutely electric for his new team.

Despite Gent finishing 5th in the Belgian Pro League and going out of the Europa Conference League at the quarter-final stage, Orban has 19 goals in 19 matches and as a result, Chelsea have had their interest peaked.

This is according to Het Nieuwsblad (via Sportwitness), who say that the Blues sent scouts to watch the Nigerian in action on Saturday against Cercle Brugge, where he scored a hattrick in a 4-0 win for Gent.

Chelsea are known to be on the hunt for a number nine and the signing of Orban will add to the growing list of young talent they’ve signed since Todd Boehly’s arrival as owner.

Valued at €9million by Transfermarkt, plenty of teams will no doubt be willing to take the punt on a man who has one of the best scoring records in Europe this season.