Chelsea looking to bring in 11-goal attacker this summer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are said to be setting their sights on AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala this summer. 

According to the Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Blues want to add Dybala to their attacking ranks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Argentine currently has 11 goals and 7 assists for Roma in Serie A this season. Torino was the last team that the 29-year-old scored against in the league.

Paulo Dybala in action for Roma

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed recently that the Blues will look to add Premier League-proven players to their squad when speaking to GiveMeSport.

With all of that considered, it’s clear that the Roma star doesn’t fit the profile described by Jacobs.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the club will just stick to acquiring players from England’s top flight this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
“Top class” – Pundit raves about “fabulous” Inter star following UCL semi-final win
Premier League’s controversial refereeing decision for Newcastle game
Journalist gives verdict on Liverpool’s pursuit of 10-goal PL star

What could tempt Chelsea is Dybala’s low release clause. €12 million (around £10.4 million) is the fee any overseas team would have to pay for his services.

That would certainly be a bargain for a player of his quality and talent. Which may make him one to watch in the coming window

More Stories Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.