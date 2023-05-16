Chelsea are said to be setting their sights on AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala this summer.

According to the Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Blues want to add Dybala to their attacking ranks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Argentine currently has 11 goals and 7 assists for Roma in Serie A this season. Torino was the last team that the 29-year-old scored against in the league.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed recently that the Blues will look to add Premier League-proven players to their squad when speaking to GiveMeSport.

With all of that considered, it’s clear that the Roma star doesn’t fit the profile described by Jacobs.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the club will just stick to acquiring players from England’s top flight this summer.

What could tempt Chelsea is Dybala’s low release clause. €12 million (around £10.4 million) is the fee any overseas team would have to pay for his services.

That would certainly be a bargain for a player of his quality and talent. Which may make him one to watch in the coming window