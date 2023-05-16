Pundit says Chelsea transfer target reminds him of Didier Drogba

Pundit Ally McCoist has praised the qualities of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as he and the rest of the talkSPORT studio responded to transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has been immense in Serie A this season, scoring 23 goals and contributing four assists in 29 Italian top flight matches, firing the club to a first title victory in 33 years.

See the video below as talkSPORT discussed Chelsea’s links with Osimhen, with incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino supposedly keen to land the 24-year-old to bolster his attacking options for next season, and it’s fair to say McCoist is a big fan, saying the powerful forward is one of the few players to really remind him of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba…

"He's the only striker I've seen in the last 10 years that reminds a little of Didier Drogba!" ? Ally McCoist reacts to reports that Victor Osimhen is on #CFC's transfer wish list. ? pic.twitter.com/DLm2szFG2i — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 16, 2023

Osimhen certainly looks like he would be an asset for most top clubs, but it remains to be seen if he’ll want to leave Napoli after the success they’ve had this season, especially for a move to Stamford Bridge, where he wouldn’t get to play in the Champions League.

Still, Chelsea need to show ambition to get back to their best, and Osimhen could be ideal to give the Blues the upgrades they need on flops like Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.