Former PSV boss thinks club’s Dutch talent could make move to Premier League side

Xavi Simons to Arsenal could happen this summer according to ex-PSV manager Aad de Mos with the midfielder switching agents recently.

Simons has been electric for PSV this season, scoring 19 and assisting 12 in all competitions this season and as a result, the rumour mill has kicked into gear once again with plenty of top teams expected to make offers for the 20-year old.

Having signed from PSG last June, the French champions’ decision to let Simons go looks more confusing by the day, but they do have the opportunity to resign the young Dutchman for a fee between €10million and €12million should they wish, according to 90Min.

However, former PSV boss de Mos told Eindhovens Dagblad thinks that Simons could move to the Emirates with his new agent Darren Dein having connections in North London.

“It indicates that he is searching for his next move. Maybe he’s thinking about Arsenal. His new agents have many contacts there.”

With Arsenal set to take part in the Champions League next season for the first time in six years, they could be a popular destination for players this summer, and with Dein representing former Arsenal players in Cesc Fabregas and Mathieu Flamini, the links are there for a possible move, like de Mos says.