Incredible 11th hour development in Man United takeover talks could see rapid conclusion in ongoing saga

Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any more extraordinary in the Man United takeover saga, so an incredible 11th hour development has really but the cat amongst the pigeons again.

For months now, current owners the Glazer family have been holding all the cards and seemingly playing all interested parties off against each other.

The frustrations that Red Devils fans must feel are likely nothing in comparison to those wanting to get their feet under the boardroom table and bring the Old Trafford outfit back to somewhere approaching its former glories.

On Tuesday evening, news broke that seemingly has indicated that Sheikh Jassim, one of the proposed new owners, has had enough.

According to the Daily Mail, the Qataris have made a ‘take it or leave it’ offer in order to bring this saga to a conclusion once and for all.

Sheikh Jassim has now made another increased bid — as always, it's for 100% of Manchester United, will clear all debt and includes a separate fund directed solely at the club and community. ???? #MUFC Sources guarantee this is significant increase over the initial proposal. pic.twitter.com/xLaNiPCBp8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has also tweeted that the new offer is for significantly more than Sheikh Jassim’s original offer.

It’s a high stakes game to be playing, however, it definitively puts the pressure right back on the Glazers. If they do truly want to sell the Red Devils, then a decision needs to be made quickly. No more stalling.

There is one major difference between Sheikh Jassim’s bid and that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe of course.

The former wants to buy 100 percent of the club, whilst it’s believed that Sir Jim would still allow the Glazer’s to stay on in some capacity.

With the ball back in the Glazer’s court, it will be interesting to see their next move.