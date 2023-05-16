Inter vs Milan team news: Leao back for the Rossoneri in must-win Champions League semi

Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final second leg is a must-win for both sides, with Rafa Leao strengthening a Milan side that have it all to do against Internazionale.

In last week’s first-leg, a fast start from the Neroazzurri saw them two goals to the good to silence the mostly AC Milan populated San Siro.

With Inter holding the advantage both in goals terms and now effectively being the ‘home’ side in the same stadium, it’s going to take a monumental effort from the Rossoneri to come back.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Title winner and Brendan Rodgers among potential Spurs manager candidates, says expert Brentford looking to sign Ligue 1 forward; could be partner for Ivan Toney Bad news for Man United fans as top target wants to stay in current league

However, they really did miss Leao’s pace and creativity, and that’s something that Inter need to guard against, particularly in the opening exchanges.

Along with Leao, Malick Thiaw and Junior Messias come in for Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Ismael Bennacer.

Simone Inzhagi’s side could live to regret not scoring a third goal last week given how on top they were during the opening 45 minutes, and they can’t afford to sit back and invite Milan on to them.

Inter start with exactly the same XI as last week, with Romelu Lukaku only making the bench.

An early goal from the Neroazzurri could kill the tie as a contest, and if the likes of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez can get in amongst it again as they did in the opening 10 minutes of the first leg, there’s every chance a famous victory.

A sensational atmosphere awaits. Game on!