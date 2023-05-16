Journalist claims Arsenal midfielder signed by Wenger will leave club this summer

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to leave Arsenal this summer according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. 

The Italian transfer guru has claimed that Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are currently in advanced talks with Xhaka, with personal terms almost completed.

In 2016 the Swiss midfielder was signed by the then-manager Arsene Wenger. He cost the club a fee of £30 million from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Of all the clubs he’s played for in his career, the Swiss international has picked up the most game time with the Gunners. Featuring 295 times across all competitions since making the switch almost seven years ago.

His current manager Mikel Arteta has raved about him in the past, he said the midfielder’s commitment and loyalty to Arsenal is “unquestionable”, as quoted by the club’s official website.

With Xhaka being a consistent figure in the Gunners squad, it would certainly be strange to not see him at the Emirates initially, next season.

Arteta will likely be devastated to lose him, but the move could make him even more proactive in the coming transfer window to find a new midfielder.

 

  1. I learnt the fee is in the region of 15 million euros, i’d suggest we demand for more (at least 20 million) which will be significant in securing a replacement that will expectedly be expensive…….i find it odd why he wants to leave now though.

