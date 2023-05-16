Journalist Dean Jones has dismissed the recent rumours of Manchester United being interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Christian Falk of BILD recently claimed that potential Man United buyer, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani was looking at potential deals for Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claims that the links with the French international don’t fit in with his understanding of the Red Devil’s summer plans.

He stated, “I know United are ambitious, but for me, this [link with Mbappe] just doesn’t add up with the other stuff I’ve heard about their plans for the summer.”

Whilst the other two players could be a potential possibility, the links with the PSG attacker come across as wishful thinking.

There’s no doubt that the 24-year-old will improve any team that he’s in, but Man United splashing that sort of cash seems unlikely, even with new owners.

We’re sure that every club on the face of planet Earth would love to have Mbappe in their side, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be able to sign him.

This is a rumour that can be added to the not going to happen pile unless something drastic happens over the course of the summer.