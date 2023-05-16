Journalist doesn’t think Newcastle will pay asking price for Bundesliga midfielder

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards doesn’t believe that Newcastle will pay the fee they have been quoted for RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

A few days ago, Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport reported that Szoboszlai was Newcastle’s top target for this summer as they prepare to try and entice some big names to St. James’ Park with Champions League football for the club looking likely for next season.

Szoboszlai is the latest in a long list of players to have made the move from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig, signing for the Germans in late 2020, but not making his debut until August 2021. In just under two years at the club, the 22-year old has made 88 appearances, scoring 18 goals, while he also has 30 caps for the Hungarian national team.

Edwards, who is the Northern Football Writer for the Telegraph, tweeted yesterday about his understanding of the Newcastle links to Szoboszlai, saying that the interest in the player is there, but the pricetag has put the Magpies off.

“Newcastle have been watching Dominic Szoboszlai at RB Leipzig but they’ve been put off by an asking price of between £70-80million. They will not pay that much. It’s also worth stressing that no transfer targets have been decided on yet. We have moved from long lists to shortlists and that’s it.”

With eight goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, it is understandable why Leipzig have set a premium price for Szoboszlai and it’ll be interesting to see if Newcastle do reignite their interest in him once the window opens or whether they’ll move on to what is, in their eyes, a more reasonably priced target.