Journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on Liverpool’s pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

According to a report from The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp’s side are preparing a bid of £70 million for Mac Allister this summer.

Romano spoke to GiveMeSport about the situation surrounding the Reds and the Argentine player.

He stated, “They have a chance for sure. They had conversations with Mac Allister. It was a concrete conversation, they offered an important contract. They discussed about the project so they presented their project to Mac Allister.”

The 24-year-old has been very impressive for Brighton this season, in 31 league matches he’s found the back of the net on ten occasions.

He is one of the testaments to the Seagulls’ transfer approach, search the corners of the globe for top talent and potentially sell them for hefty fees.

Roberto De Zerbi could then reinvest that money made from Mac Allister and further improve his overall Brighton squad.

For Liverpool, they’d be adding a World Cup winner to their ranks and someone who could go on to be a long-term option for the club.