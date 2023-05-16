Journalist Ben Jacobs has outlined Chelsea’s transfer strategy ahead of their first transfer window under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues and Pochettino reached an agreement a couple of days ago according to BBC Sport. He’ll be the club’s sixth permanently appointed manager in the last five years.

Thomas Tuchel began the season as the boss of Chelsea, he was then replaced by Graham Potter after the German was dismissed. Potter was then sacked and Frank Lampard took charge as caretaker manager.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs explained what type of players the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss will look to bring to Stamford Bridge this summer.

He stated, “The other thing that Pochettino has emphasised is that Premier League proven quality is really important.

“I think that’s significant because if you look at Chelsea’s recruitment throughout the last two windows, it’s been a bit scattergun.

“We can expect that from the first summer because of the new ownership and Thomas Tuchel pushing for certain things.

“But then the January window, although there was a strategy, was very much youth based. They weren’t afraid to bring in players from all over the world.

“Malo Gusto came in from Lyon, Andre Santos the Brazilian, and Enzo Fernandez from Argentina. They signed Mudryk, who had played in the Champions League, but again had no Premier League experience.”

When you dissect Chelsea’s signings from the 2022/23 campaign, the vast majority of them didn’t come with experience of playing in England’s top flight.

So it’s possible that 51-year-old has done his homework on the Blues squad and wants to rectify this in the coming window.

This definitely seems like the direction they’re heading for, they’ve already been linked with Declan Rice (90Min.com), as well as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo (Football.London).