La Liga outfit learn ‘first hand’ of Man United’s interest in Spanish star that ‘seduced’ them earlier in the season

It’s going to be an interesting season transfer-wise for Man United, with Erik ten Hag theoretically unable to make any concrete plans until he knows who will be the new owners of the club and how much money they’re willing to give him to purchase players in the summer.

The sooner the protracted takeover talks for the Old Trafford outfit are concluded, the better it would seem for all concerned.

One player that appears to be of interest to the Dutchman is Real Sociedad’s highly-rated midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, who has won rave reviews for his performances and who apparently ‘seduced’ the Red Devils when they played in the Europa League earlier this season according to Mundo Deportivo.

The outlet also note the Basque club learning ‘first hand’ of United’s interest in their player, and who would cost the Premier League club the pound sterling equivalent of his €60m buy out clause.

It’s known that Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old and Barcelona have long seen Zubimendi as the heir to Sergio Busquets.

With the Barcelona captain already announcing that this season will be his last with the Catalan club, the position needs to be filled so if United’s interest is genuine they’ll need to move quickly.

It’s entirely possible that they, along with the Gunners and Barcelona might be out of luck in any event as Mundo Deportivo report on Real Sociedad’s unshakeable belief that the player will remain at the club beyond this season.